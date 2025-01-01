The Cleveland Browns suffered an embarrassing blowout loss to the Tyler Huntley-led Miami Dolphins in Week 17. It was the Browns’ fifth straight defeat as the team fell to 3-13 on the season. Cleveland’s latest starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily and now the second-year passer is on the verge of making ignoble NFL history.

Thompson-Robinson has the lowest yards per attempt mark in football history with a minimum of 170 passes, according to UCLA Wire. DTR has a career YPA mark of 3.8 on 227 pass attempts. Unless he airs it out with uncharacteristic accuracy against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, Thompson-Robinson will finish his second season with the worst YPA ever. He plummeted past Kim McQuilken, whose YPA of 4.2 is now the second-lowest in NFL history.

Thompson-Robinson has made two starts and appeared in five games this season. He’s attempted 115 passes for 427 yards. While he’s still looking for his first passing touchdown of 2024, he has thrown six interceptions. In 14 games over his first two years in the league, DTR has completed 52.4 percent of his passes for 867 yards with one touchdown and 10 interceptions. His career passer rating is an abysmal 44.8.

It’s been a brutal season for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns

Despite his lack of success, the Browns are sticking with Thompson-Robinson as Jameis Winston has been relegated to emergency quarterback duties due to a shoulder injury. However, Cleveland seems intent on starting Thompson-Robinson regardless of Winston’s health.

After Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, Winston took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback. The team had some success with the 10th-year veteran under center but ultimately he turned back into a pumpkin.

Winston was benched for Thompson-Robinson after a three-interception game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The Browns have scored nine total points in the two games DTR has started since.

While the team is stuck with Watson thanks to the nightmare contract it handed him in 2022, Cleveland restructured the quarterback’s deal in an effort to free up cap space. It’s possible the Browns bring in a veteran passer like Kirk Cousins in 2025. Either way, Cleveland must do whatever it takes to avoid relying on Thompson-Robinson next season.