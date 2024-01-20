The Cleveland Profits?

Where do the Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, fall in the annals of WWE tag teams history? Are they a top-10 team? Top-20? Will the duo end up in the Hall of Fame off the backs of their status as Grand Slam Champions? Or will they instead fall into the category of fan favorites from a bygone era, as they were always at least one tier below the likes of New Day and The Usos, let alone groups from eras past like the Hart Foundation, The Hardy Boyz, or the Dudley Boyz?

Well, in Ford's opinion, he wasn't too confident in his group's prospects moving forward, so much so that he reached out to Bobby Lashley in the hopes of shaking things up for the better.

Sitting down for an interview with Wednesday Worldwide, Ford compared the success of the Profits over the past few years to that of the Cleveland Browns or the Chicago Bears and acknowledged that adding a legitimate top-tier vet like Lashley to their ranks could be just crazy enough to push the team to new heights, especially with Karrion Kross' new group breathing down their necks.

“Honestly, he’s probably gonna kill me for saying this, but I’ve been watching Bobby ever such I was in middle school and high school. So for me to now be aligned with him, every day is still like, Jesus Christ, this is wild, man. Then I have to always, I’m always double-dutching in between reality and handling the task at hand, which is the stuff that we have to do. This stuff with AOP and Kross is pretty much reforming; it’s kind of like shift our focus. We’ve made this transition from being the Street Profits that’s always love, having a good time, and for a very long time, having that mentality kind of just had us stagnant. It’s like, granted, the fans were happy, which we were happy about, but we felt like we didn’t have anything for them to cheer for,” Montez Ford shared via Fightful.

“It’s very hard to get behind a team or a franchise when [they] constantly let you down. But you have those loyal fans like the Cleveland Browns and a whole lot of other sports franchises, [laughs] the Bears. But for a while, that mentality, we just felt like it wasn’t necessarily getting us to that next level. So by us being tested right now with these individuals, these monsters, these guys that have something to prove, we’re kind of like meet each other in the same art. So I think it’s very interesting, but getting all this motivation from Bobby has even [made me] think on more higher levels, and he’s taught me so much, just in his process.”

Can Lashley lead the Profits to new heights, firmly establishing the group as the new top tag team on SmackDown now that The Usos and New Day are both on their way out as tag teams? Maybe yes, maybe no, but after years of trying the same thing over and over while expecting different results, this choice will certainly shake things up one way or another, as he went on to explain.

Montez Ford sees a bright future for the Street Profits on SmackDown.

Continuing his conversation with Wednesday Worldwide, Montez Ford was asked about the future of his current group, which may or may not be called the Pride, and let it be known that, in his opinion at least, things are looking up for the new and improved Street Profits.

“The good thing is, we always say like, we’re literally just getting started, literally haven’t even started running with this thing yet,” Montez Ford noted. “I think that’s the exciting part. But it’s good that we have a starting point now with these individuals. It’s good, they came back. They’ve been gone for almost four years, and they took their time on the other side to see how the grass was. But it’s business time now. Coming back to the WWE and you have to talk to us or you have to meet with us, just know, in this new mentality and frame of mind that we in, unfortunately, you’re just in the way at this point.”

After initially debuting as heels with their fancy suits and stuck-up attitudes, it would appear the Pride will be turning babyface once more moving forward, as the Last Testimate are so cartoonishly evil that it's impossible to imagine any team getting booed opposite them. All things considered, talk about an easy way to get a group over.