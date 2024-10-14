The Cleveland Browns have been the worst offensive team in all of football. And things could get even worse after Jerome Ford's latest injury update.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Ford is now considered week-to-week with his hamstring injury, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The running back was ruled out in the first quarter of the Browns' 20-16 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ford had been filling in for the injured Nick Chubb. Through the first six weeks of the season, he had run for 264 yards and a touchdown. While he averaged 5.3 yards per carry, Ford didn't break 100+ yards rushing in any of his starts.

With Nick Chubb soon returning from his injury, it's fair to wonder what Ford's status in the offense will be upon his return. Regardless, Ford proved to be a serviceable starter at running back and will be a major loss for Cleveland's offense.

If Chubb doesn't play in Week 7, D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong would be the lead runners. However, Ford never received more than 12 carries in a game during his time as the starter. The Browns as an offense need to improve for the team to truly establish the run.

That certainly hasn't been the case in 2024, as Cleveland ranks dead last in the league, averaging 240.2 yards per game. Even with how much Deshaun Watson has struggle, Stefanski has been unwilling to bench him. He won't have a choice when it comes to running back after Jerome Ford's latest injury.

With their loss to the Eagles, the Browns have dropped to 1-5 on the season. They've lost four in a row with their only win coming in Week 2 against the similarly 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland needs to figure out things in a hurry, or things will only continue to spiral. However, losing their starting running back is only adding onto the problems the Browns have dealt with in 2024.