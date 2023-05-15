Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Cleveland Browns made a splash last Friday by trading for 3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith with the Minnesota Vikings. Before they pulled the trigger on the trade, the Browns were apparently looking at signing another 3-time Pro Bowl defender in Melvin Ingram, reports ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper.

Melvin Ingram is a free agent and the Browns were looking at giving him a 1-year deal before the trade for Smith. It would have been a deal very similar to the one they gave Jadaveon Clowney before the 2022 season.

Ingram would have been a solid addition to the Browns defensive line before they opted to acquire Smith. With the Dolphins in 2022, Ingram had 22 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He played in every regular season game for Miami, although was really a non-factor with two tackles in their playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Browns will be happy with Smith, as he outpaced Ingram in most categories last year. Smith had 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble in 2022. He will be a much needed threat to get to the quarterback opposite of star Myles Garrett on the Browns defensive line.

Acquiring Za’Darius Smith in a trade establishes that the Browns view themselves as contenders for the upcoming season. It also means they expect their offense to perform in the first full season behind Deshaun Watson. Trading for Smith suggests they view defense as their weakness, and will do anything to give their offense a reliable unit to keep Watson and company on the field.