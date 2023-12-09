The Cleveland Browns make some moves ahead of their Week 14 matchup and it looks like Joe Flacco will start at quarterback again.

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal matchup in Week 14. They're still suffering from quarterback problems though due to injury. However, it sounds like Joe Flacco is ready to start once again on Sunday.

Cleveland had to move some things around to get Flacco back on the active roster, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As a result, PJ Walker has been released by the Browns.

“The Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad, activated CB Cam Mitchell from IR, and waived PJ Walker. In addition, OT Dawand Jones was downgraded to out after tweaking his knee in practice.”

Flacco looked rather consistent in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. He's not mobile by any means, but it's clear he can still sling it. Although the Browns lost that game, Joe Flacco managed to throw for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Browns have a chance to steal a win away from the Jaguars on Sunday though. Trevor Lawrence is deemed questionable and is a game time decision. If he's a no-go, then Cleveland could have the upper hand. Especially considering they have one of the best defenses in the league.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see if the Browns can get back in the win column with Joe Flacco under center. It's not an ideal situation for this team, considering they have Deshaun Watson on the roster. But with him out for the remainder of the season, Flacco will have to do.