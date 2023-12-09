Three key players are a part of a gaggle of Browns' injuries as they prepare to face Jacksonville Sunday

While the NFL world eagerly awaits word on the condition of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Cleveland Browns are also dealing with injuries to several players leading up to their pivotal game against the Jags on Sunday. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire reported the news.

In the AFC playoff picture, the Jaguars and Browns sit in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Amari Cooper, the Browns' leading receiver this season, was limited in practice Friday after missing sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. He has been deemed questionable to play while he battles a rib injury. He's also in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Cornerback Denzel Ward, tied with Martin Emerson Jr. for the team lead with two interceptions on the season, was limited in practice all week while fighting a shoulder injury. He is also listed as questionable.

Lastly, rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who has an impressive NFL debut this season, missed practice all week and has been designated as questionable for Sunday.

“Yeah, tweaked his knee,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Friday. “We'll see how he does over the next 24 [hours].”

About injuries in the receiving corps, Stefanski added, ‘”Yeah, I think with those concussion protocols, you just have to let it play out and trust the medical staff. And I think both those guys did everything in their power to make it back and sometimes it goes longer than they want it to. But bottom line is you can't rush that. And getting Dorian back and hopefully getting Amari back would obviously be good for our football team.”