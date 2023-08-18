Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles by the decision of head coach Kevin Stefanski. Watson has said that he wants to play in the Browns final preseason game, although Stefanski is not committing to Watson seeing the field before the NFL regular season begins, reports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

“I'll let you guys know next week. He's [Deshaun Watson] not supposed to spill the beans. But I'll let you guys know next week.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Stefanski is intentionally vague on whether or not Watson will suit up in Week 3 of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Watson has made it clear that he wants to play, it is evident that Stefanski will have full jurisdiction on whether or not that happens.

It would be interesting to not see Watson get at least a series for the Browns in the preseason given his struggles last year. The Browns have massive expectations this season that quite simply have to be met with all of the guaranteed money that they have vested into Watson. Watson will be in Cleveland for the long haul whether he plays well or not, so Stefanski and this current Browns regime have to figure out how to get good football out of him or they will likely find themselves no longer employed.

Stay tuned into the rest of Browns training camp and preseason for any updates from Kevin Stefanski on whether or not Deshaun Watson will play in the preseason finale against the Chiefs. It is pretty obvious that the answer won't come until the very last minute.