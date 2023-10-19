The beginning of the season has been quite the rollercoaster ride for Indianapolis Colts fans. The year started with the Colts missing star running back Jonathan Taylor because of contract negotiations, and he was also dealing with an injury. The Colts had to rely more on their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, who is capable of doing damage to opposing defenses with both his arms and his legs. However, Richardson recently went down with an injury of his own, and his rookie campaign came to crashing halt, as he will now have to miss the remainder of the season. The Colts did get Taylor back though, and now that they are rocking with a backup QB, he will likely get more action this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.

It's been a crazy start to the season for the Colts, and they are currently sitting with a 3-3 record through six games. Having both Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor was great for this offense, but now that Richardson is out, the Colts are expecting Taylor to get some more action, and so are the Browns, as they play the Colts this weekend.

“You know, we’re ready for that, if that’s what it is,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, according to an article from Cleveland.com. “I think they have multiple guys. They can put a bunch of guys in there, have a ton of respect for Jonathan Taylor, and we do anticipate that his workload increases as the games go on here. But they have multiple guys that can hurt you with the ball in their hand.”

In two games so far this season for the Colts, Taylor hasn't gotten a ton of action. He has just 14 carries for 37 yards so far, and he hasn't found the end zone. He is averaging just 2.6 YPC.

Expect those numbers and his efficiency to increase as the season goes on. The Colts have been easing Taylor back into things, but he is going to be ready to have a bigger role here soon. That could start this weekend against the Browns. That game will be at home for the Colts, but they are coming into the matchup as slight underdogs. It should be a good, close battle.