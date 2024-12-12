The Cleveland Browns lost their rematch with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14. The Browns haven’t been able to replicate their success from last season when the team reached the playoffs with an 11-6 record. After Sunday’s loss, the Browns are 3-10 and have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. Following the divisional defeat, the Browns waived wideout Kadarius Toney.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked why the team chose to cut the talented but troubled receiver. “Just normal roster stuff,” Stefanski replied, per a press conference transcript provided by the Browns Media Center.

Were you expecting more than that? Well, it's not that complicated. While it’s possible that he was simply the victim of a difficult roster decision that kept Stefanski up all night, it's more likely the Browns wanted to leave him in Pittsburgh after Toney went viral for multiple mistakes against the Steelers.

Toney was limited to special teams play for the Browns in Week 14, but he still managed to make his presence felt. First, the fourth-year veteran was flagged for taunting on a fair catch while the Browns trailed 27-7 in the fourth quarter. While the penalty hurt, Cleveland was able to overcome the mistake and score a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

However, any hope of a comeback against Pittsburgh was dashed when Toney muffed a punt at the Browns’ 20-yard-line with three minutes remaining. The Steelers recovered the fumble and ran out the clock, ending the game in victory formation.

Kadarius Toney can’t hurt the Browns anymore

The miserable day ended a forgettable season in Cleveland. Toney had one target and zero receptions in three games with the Browns. He “added” two carries for -4 rushing yards.

The Browns signed Toney at the start of the 2024 season. He spent most of the year on the team’s practice squad but was elevated to the active roster for the third and final time in Week 14.

Toney was selected 20th overall in the 2021 draft by the New York Giants. He had his most successful season during his rookie campaign, compiling 39 receptions for 420 yards. However, injuries derailed his career, as he appeared in only 19 games over his first two seasons.

The Giants were able to trade Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round pick during the 2022 season. Although he caught his first touchdown pass with the Chiefs, he managed to do the impossible; Toney regressed while playing with Patrick Mahomes.

After being held out of the final three regular-season games and all three rounds of the playoffs in 2023, Toney was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs then released him before the start of the 2024 season.

The former first-round draft pick has played in 35 games over four seasons with three different teams. It is unclear where troubled players go after being released by the Browns. But Toney is likely to get a fourth chance on some team’s practice squad next season.