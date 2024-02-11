Kadarius Toney is fully healthy headed into Super Bowl 58, but it sounds like he still isn't going to play for the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting the finishing touches on their preparations for Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers, which is set to kick off at 6:30 PM EST on Sunday. One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs is the status of Kadarius Toney, who hasn't played since Week 15 of the regular season, but appears to be fully healthy ahead of this game.

It's been a rocky season for Toney, who has struggled with drops, injuries, and overall poor play. However, as we saw in Super Bowl 57 last year, he can be a game changer when he wants to be, which is why the Chiefs considered having him be active for their biggest game of the season. However, it doesn't sound like that will be happening, as Toney is expected to be a healthy scratch for Kansas City in this one.

“Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not expected to play Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter…Toney hasn't played since a Week 15 game against the New England Patriots in which he deflected a pass to a defender for an interception for the second time this season. He was not listed on the Chiefs' injury report, however, for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

Chiefs can get by in Super Bowl 58 without Kadarius Toney

Nobody is doubting Toney's big play ability, but at this point, the Chiefs have been on a roll without him. Their offensive production hasn't been outrageous, but they have gotten themselves to the Super Bowl anyway. If it ain't broke, dont fix it, right? Kansas City has been winning without Toney, and they could use the extra spot on their gameday roster to help shore up another position.

With Toney out, that means that Rashee Rice will continue to lead the wide receiver room, with Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling chipping in behind him, and of course, there's the best option of the bunch in Travis Kelce at tight end. It's a shame Toney won't suit up in this game, but truth be told, the Chiefs may be better off with him sitting on the sidelines in this one.