After the team's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that he benched wide receiver Elijah Moore to start the game. He would not reveal why and said he would keep it internal, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

It was a difficult loss for the Browns, exacerbated by the Achilles' injury that sidelined quarterback Deshaun Watson. After the game, Myles Garrett scolded Browns fans for booing Watson, per Petrak.

“It was hard with the reaction that the fans gave,” Garrett said. “Whether it's an opponent who goes down or one of our own, we do boo. We don't boo guys who are injured on the field. Especially when the cart comes out. We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns [and as Browns fans] to boo anyone in their downfall.”

Watson was 15-of-17 with 128 yards before his injury. Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in to replace him, completing 11-of-24 for 82 yards with two interceptions. Jameis Winston came in late and completed 5-of-11 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Browns' season is over, where to go from here

With a 1-6 record and a starting quarterback ruled out for the rest of the season, most would argue that the Browns would be best served trading away assets and rebuilding for the future. Unfortunately, NFL teams are far more stubborn. By trading Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, it seems like a no-brainer to sell players like Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb to the highest bidder.

Before the game and the injury, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was especially bleak about the Browns' future prospects.

“There's no strategy, no front-office maneuvering that can make this more palatable should he continue to struggle,” Fowler said. “I'm still baffled by Watson's play and hold a sliver of hope that a once-top-five quarterback can regain the confidence a 29-year-old should have in his game. But even coaches who have prepared for Watson this season and recently held that same hope are now admitting he looks done.

“There's still enough talent on the roster to string together a few wins and camouflage the uneven quarterback play,” Fowler said. “The Browns believe they aren't that far off. That could buy Watson more time to find any sort of rhythm with his receivers, whose chemistry with the quarterback has been middle-school-dance awkward thus far. But now, Amari Cooper is off to Buffalo, traded away on Tuesday.”

The show must go on. The Browns host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST.