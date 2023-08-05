DeMarcus Ware is officially a member of the NFL Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023, and it's safe to say that his induction was a long time coming. Ware enjoyed a legendary career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos, and will forever be remembered as one of the games greatest pass rushers of all time now that he's officially in the Hall.

Ware was one of the biggest names being honored during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, and his speech was extremely captivating. Among the best parts of Ware's speech was a touching tribute he made for the teammates he played with who passed away before he made it into the Hall, and he revealed that he reserved a section of seats at the ceremony to honor those teammates.

.@DeMarcusWare reserved seats in Canton for his former teammates who have passed away. ❤️ 📺: #PFHOF23 Enshrinement on @NFLNetwork

— NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2023

It's safe to say that some of DeMarcus Ware's teammates from his playing days have passed away far too soon, with Demaryius Thomas, Ronnie Hillman, and Marion Barber III all being mentioned here. It's great to see that Ware hasn't forgotten about his fallen teammates, and he provided a fantastic tribute to them on a day where all the attention was on him.

Ware was a fantastic player on the field throughout the entirety of his career, but he has also proven himself to be a standup person off the field as well throughout the Hall of Fame induction process. Ware is more than deserving of the NFL's highest honor, and his heartfelt tribute to his teammates who have passed away far too soon here was easily one of the best parts of the 2023 induction ceremony.