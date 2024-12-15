While Nick Chubb hasn't been as explosive since making his injury return, he's still a vital part of the Cleveland Browns' offensive gameplan. However, those plans were dashed against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

Chubb was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a foot injury in the third quarter, the team announced. After the game, it was revealed that Chubb broke his foot, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. The Browns fell 21-7 and are now 3-11 on the season. Between the injury and Cleveland's current standing, it's fair to wonder if Chubb has played his final down with the Browns.

Before going down, Chubb gained 41 yards on nine yards. While he averaged 4.6 yards per carry, he was immediately overshadowed by Jerome Ford, who scored a 62-yard touchdown.

While the injury obviously cut his Week 15 opportunity short, his performance against the Chiefs continued Chubb's downward trend. In all seven games he has appeared in his season, the running back has failed to break 100 yards. Heading into the week, Chubb had gained 291 yards and three touchdowns on 93 attempts. Considering two touchdowns came in the same game, the running back hasn't been the game changer Cleveland was hoping for.

But no one is really putting up explosive performances for the Browns in 2024. Outside of some Jameis Winston magic, it has been a lost season. Still, teams across the league will be questioning Chubb's ability to bounce back from his injury when he enters free agency. Especially now, as he will once again be rehabbing from a serious injury.

Nick Chubb is still a four-time Pro Bowler. He has rushed for 6,802 yards and 51 touchdowns over his seven-year NFL career. The running back has been a pillar of the Browns' offense and one of the biggest bruisers in the league.

However, the injury bug continues to bite. This latest affliction could end Chubb's time in Cleveland.