With the Cleveland Browns trying to cover their tracks following one of the most shocking contracts in NFL history with Deshaun Watson, the two parties have seemingly agreed to a restructured contract, per Ian Rapoport on X.

“Sources: The #Browns and QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a contract restructure, easing the salary cap burden for years to come,” Rapoport wrote. “The reworked deal also signals that Watson is expected to be on the #Browns next season. This is about the cap after his deal is up.”

Not long after Rapoport's first update, he followed up, noting the important verbiage of the restructured contract.

“One note that should have been clear: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed sum of $92M over the next two years remains unchanged,” Rapoport wrote. “He has not given up any guaranteed money. The alterations affect the salary cap, not cash.”

So, after signing Watson to one of the largest NFL contracts in history, especially considering guaranteed money, it appears the Browns are trying to dig themselves out of this hole.

Browns playing clean-up on Deshaun Watson's 5-year, $230 million contract

Following three consecutive seasons of less than 10 games from Watson, the mega deal they gave him in 2022 looks like one of the worst signings in recent history.

Not only did the Browns sign Watson to a massive $230 million contract, but every penny of it was guaranteed upon signing.

Before Cleveland signed him, Watson was coming off a two-year hiatus from playing in the NFL after off-the-field matters.

And without diving too much into his off-the-field issues, Watson's play has been wildly lackluster since joining the Browns. Watson has posted three straight seasons of less than 1,200 yards and fewer than 10 passing touchdowns in each.

While some people wrote Watson off after his controversial last couple of years, his on-the-field play hasn't warranted his massive contract either.

Now, with the Browns looking to play clean-up on Watson's contract, it appears they'll keep him on the roster heading into 2025 after restructuring his massive contract.