The Cleveland Browns will miss the playoffs for the 20th time in the last 20 years. After an impressive 11-6 finish last season, the Browns regressed in 2024, dropping to a miserable 3-14. Cleveland lost six straight games to close out the season, including Week 18’s demolition at the hands of the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens. However the loss in the season finale guaranteed a top-three draft pick for the Browns. Ultimately, the team earned the second pick in the 2025 draft.

Despite the disappointing campaign, Cleveland’s star defensive end Myles Garrett made a classy gesture in the 35-10 loss on Saturday. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was approached by Ravens lineman Roger Rosengarten after a play. “I know I’m a nobody… but could I get that jersey after?” Rosengarten asked per the NFL’s official account on X. After offering some words of encouragement, Garrett was happy to oblige.

The All-Pro DE had another impressive season with 47 total tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass defended in 17 games with the Browns this season. He also picked up his 100th career sack, becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone. Garrett believes he’s the number one defender in the league, a topic that drew some back-and-forth when Cleveland played the Pittsburgh Steelers and presumptive 2024 DPOTY frontrunner T.J. Watt.

Browns DE Myles Garrett show’s good sportsmanship in interaction with rival

Still, a surprise candidate has emerged to take home the coveted defensive honor. Denver Broncos’ corner Patrick Surtain II surpassed Watt as the betting favorite to take home the hardware this season. Despite this, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fully believes that Garrett deserves the award for a second straight season.

For his part, Garrett has expressed a great deal of frustration this season. The star defensive end was cryptic about signing an extension with the Browns at the end of the season. He also acknowledged that Cleveland’s 3-14 2024 campaign was more disappointing than when the Browns went 0-16 in 2017, which was Garrett’s first year in the league.

While playing spoiler at the end of the season was more important to Garrett than chasing the sack title, Cleveland failed to block anyone’s way in games with playoff implications over the final six weeks of 2024. The team lost to the Broncos, Steelers, Chiefs, Bengals, Dolphins and Ravens, all of which either made the postseason or had an opportunity to reach the playoffs going into the season finale.