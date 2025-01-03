The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Cleveland is 3-13 heading into Week 18 and is in the running for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns seem directionless heading into their final game of the regular season. But Myles Garrett is not letting that get in the way of his goals.

Garrett admitted that he does have one goal for Cleveland's Week 18 game against Baltimore. However, it does not relate to him winning the sack title.

“I mean, I’d rather upset them and mess up their playoff hopes,” Garrett said, via a transcript from the team. “And if the sack title comes along with that, great. Definitely going to do what I can to be disruptive and take No. 8 out of the game as much as possible. If that comes along with it, outstanding. But at the end of the day, I want to win.”

The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot in the AFC. However, they are still competing for the AFC North title with the Steelers. Baltimore can clinch the division with a win against Cleveland. However, if they lose, Pittsburgh will have a chance at the division title with a win against the Bengals.

Garrett and Trey Hendrickson lead the NFL in sacks, both with 14 heading into Week 18. Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and has generated 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. However, he has never been the sack leader in the NFL. He has a chance to win that title against the Ravens on Sunday.

Browns' Kevin Stefanski makes blunt take on Myles Garrett's DPOY candidacy

The 2024 NFL season has not featured one lone, dominant defender who is a shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year. That gives Myles Garrett, the reigning DPOY, as good a chance as anyone to win the award.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gave his full-throated support for Garrett winning the award on Thursday.

“I don't see how he's not the best defensive player in the league this year,” Stefanski said about Myles Garrett, per Ari Meirov.

This may not be Garrett's best season of his career, but it is hard to argue that he shouldn't win DPOY.

Garrett is an underdog according to the betting markets. Denver's Pat Surtain II recently became the favorite for DPOY over Steelers' linebacker TJ Watt. Lions safety Kerby Joseph is also slightly ahead of Garrett on the betting markets.

Even if Garrett does not win DPOY, he still had a special season. Garrett became the 66th player in NFL history to amass 100 career sacks in December.

Perhaps Garrett can make one final push to convince voters that he deserves to be DPOY again in 2024.