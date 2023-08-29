The Cleveland Browns have cut wide receiver Austin Watkins, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“Browns cut WR Austin Watkins, who led the league this preseason in receiving yards,” Schefter wrote.

Watkins led the NFL in preseason receiving yards with 257, according to CBS Sports. He earned just over 60 yards more than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. He led the Browns with 139 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on seven receptions in an 18-18 preseason tie with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

The Browns signed the 6-foot-3 receiver in July after he played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2023. He played in 205 total snaps for the Browns in the 2023 preseason, including 169 as a wide receiver and 12 as a slot receiver, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Browns traded quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Thursday. They traded offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for running back Pierre Strong Jr. a few days later.

Receivers Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones took the starting wide receiver spots for the Browns on the team's depth chart. Receivers Jaelon Darden, Cedric Tillman and David Bell took the spots behind them. The Browns traded for Moore in March, sending a second-round selection to the New York Jets in exchange for Moore and a third-round pick. Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler who played and started in 17 games for Cleveland in 2022, hauled in a 53-yard reception during a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.

The Browns will kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10 in Cleveland Browns Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.