After a failed stint with the New York Jets, the New England Patriots signed running back James Robinson in hopes of adding another offensive spark. However, the Patriots have already pulled the plug on their Robinson experiment. The reasonings for his release have now become much clearly.

Robinson was released by New England namely due to his ongoing injury concerns, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. With the running back unable to stay on the field, the Patriots decided to move on.

It wasn't long ago that Robinson was one of the most tantalizing backs in the NFL. Joining the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, the RB burst onto the scene in 2020 running for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 344 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

However, Jacksonville drafted fellow RB Travis Etienne in 2021. Robinson saw his numbers take a hit, although he did have 787 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. By 2022, the writing was on the wall for Robinson and the Jaguars. Jacksonville traded him to the New York Jets for a late round draft pick.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robinson appeared in just four games with the Jets, running for 85 scoreless yards. The running back suffered a major Achilles injury at the tail end of the 2021 season. That injury seemed to hurt him during his Jets debut.

Still, the Patriots decided to take a chance on Robinson and signed him to a two-year, $8 million contract this offseason. Unfortunately for the running back, injuries once again played a toll. With James Robinson unable to stay on the practice field, New England decided to cut bait.

The Patriots will now look to build out the RB behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Robinson will look to bounce back as he looks for his next NFL franchise.