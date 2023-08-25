The Cleveland Browns will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the final preseason game before they open the season. We are at Arrowhead Stadium, sharing our NFL odd series, making a Browns-Chiefs prediction, and pick, while showing you how to watch.

The Browns finished in an 18-18 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles. They did not have Deshaun Watson or Nick Chubb. Regardless, they still had some playmakers that showed up. Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 13 for 25 with 164 yards. Meanwhile, Kellen Mond went 12 for 24 with 126 yards and a touchdown. Demetric Felton Jr. led the ground game with seven rushes for 36 yards. Likewise, Austin Watkins led the receiving core with seven catches on 14 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown. The defense had some stars, as Mohamoud Diabate led the way with seven tackles (six solo), while Tanner McCalister added six tackles (five solo).

The Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in their last preseason battle. Patrick Mahomes completed 10 of 15 passes for 105 yards. Then, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert went 7 of 8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Shane Buechele went perfect, going 10 for 10 with 105 yards. Additionally, the ground game got going, as La'Michal Penne rushed six times for 41 yards. Jerick McKinnon added one rush for 19 yards while catching a pass for 13 yards. Also, Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed four times for 10 yards while hauling in two passes for eight yards. Rookie Rashee Rice caught eight of nine targets for 96 yards, while Marquez Valdez-Scantling caught one pass for 20 yards.

Here are the Browns-Chiefs Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Browns-Chiefs Odds

Cleveland Browns: -3.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Chiefs

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread

The Browns will likely sit their starters again for this preseason finale. Ultimately, they have two goals when it comes to this game. They would like to see their options for backup running backs behind Chubb. Next, they want to see who would be good enough to back up Amari Cooper on the receiving core.

Watkins made a name for himself and might avoid being on the Browns cut list. Moreover, he made a spectacular one-handed grab that could bolt him into consideration for a roster spot. Watkins will compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell for the remaining backup spots.

But the battle for Chubb's backup spot will also be in play. First, Felton has the advantage after his performance in the previous game. But he will have some competition from John Kelly Jr., who is still fighting to ensure a spot on the roster.

The Browns will also use this game to cement some depth roles on the defense. Hence, they would like to see which players would be the best fit for a roster spot in the event of an injury to a key player.

The Browns will cover the spread if they can control the clock and move the ball on the ground. Additionally, they will excel if they can put points on the board early and cruise the rest of the way home.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Mahomes will likely play a series or two as he prepares for the season-opening showdown with the Detroit Lions on September 7. Then, the backups will take over. Andy Reid has indicated that is the plan, and the second and third-stringers will handle the majority of the snaps. Thus, we will see more competition for roster spots.

Some players are surprise entrants on this list. Therefore, we may see a top-round pick go down. Edwards-Helaire was supposed to be the best running back the Chiefs had. Moreover, that was the plan when they drafted him a few years ago. But it has not worked out that way. Instead, Isaac Pacheco has taken over the top spot, and McKinnon has filled in as the backup. It leaves Edwards-Helaire in the uncomfortable position of trying to cement a spot on the roster as the third running back. Therefore, we will see what he has.

The defense still has some depth to fill in. Thus, there will be a big battle to see who wins and earns himself a spot on the roster. There will be a big evaluation that will be determined based on how they defend the Browns and what mistakes they make.

The Chiefs will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must avoid giving up big plays.

Final Browns-Chiefs Prediction & Pick



The Chiefs have plenty of depth. Consequently, it will be too much for the Browns.

Final Browns-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs: +3.5 (-110)