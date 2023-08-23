The Cleveland Browns have been a team to watch in the NFL for the past few years. They have a talented roster and high expectations. As such, fans and analysts alike have been eagerly anticipating their performance in the 2023 NFL season. However, as the preseason draws to a close, it's becoming clear that some players may not make the cut. In this article, we'll take a closer look at four players who have disappointed during the preseason and may be surprise cuts before Week 1.

Cleveland Browns' Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

The Browns finished the 2022 NFL season with a disappointing 7-10 record, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final game. The season was characterized by a 3-7 stretch early on that all but eliminated them from playoff contention. Despite the struggles, the Browns have a talented roster and high expectations for the upcoming season. Deshaun Watson will play his first full season in Cleveland, and they have brought in new key players. These include Elijah Moore, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za'Darius Smith. The Browns will be hoping to bounce back and get back on the other side of .500 in the 2023 NFL season.

Unfortunately, not all of the Browns' players have been performing up to par during the 2023 NFL preseason. Here are four players who have struggled and may be on the chopping block:

1. Anthony Schwartz

Let's talk about wide receiver Anthony Schwartz. Sure, his speed is undeniably impressive. However, his performance on the field hasn't been as reliable as fans and the team might have hoped for. At 22 years old, he's participated in 25 games but has only managed to catch 14 passes. To make matters worse, he's been blamed for three dropped catches and has a low passing score when targeted.

One incident that didn't help his case was a fumble in the Hall of Fame Game. This raised concerns about his consistency and dependability. Remember that the Browns have other talented receivers in their lineup. These include Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Austin Watkins Jr. As such, it might be time to rethink Schwartz's role.

Here's why the #Browns must prioritize keeping Austin Watkins Jr. over Anthony Schwartz at the wide receiver position: Snaps: Schwartz 97 | Watkins 91

Targets: Schwartz 12 | Watkins 24

Receptions: Schwartz 5 | Watkins 15

REC%: Schwartz 41.7 | Watkins 62.5

Yards: Schwartz 40 |… pic.twitter.com/hRoe2DWHXG — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) August 22, 2023

2. Marquise Goodwin

Marquise Goodwin is another player in the Browns' wide receiver mix. He's known for his incredible speed. However, recent seasons have seen him struggling to maintain a consistent position. With younger players like Tillman and Elijah Moore vying for spots, Goodwin needs to prove his worth to secure his place on the roster. In all reality, though, the Browns might let go of both Schwartz and Goodwin.

3. Kellen Mond

Quarterback Kellen Mond has had his ups and downs in the preseason. He had a tough start in a game against the New York Jets but showed improvement in the next match against the Washington Commanders. However, the Browns seem confident in their rookie QB, Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He could be their potential long-term backup. While Mond might not make the final cut, there's a chance he could end up on the practice squad.

4. John Kelly Jr

Running back John Kelly Jr has been battling to earn a spot on the Browns' roster. Unfortunately, he had a setback with a fumble near the goal line during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. These kinds of mistakes can impact a player's chances. This is especially when competing for limited spots. Yes, Kelly has shown potential in the past. However, the Browns might lean towards other options, with Demetric Felton being a strong contender for the third running back position.

Team Outlook

Despite the disappointing preseason performances of some players, there is still reason for optimism when it comes to the Browns' outlook for the 2023 NFL season. The team has a talented roster. They have stars like Watson, Amari Cooper, and Myles Garrett. Additionally, the offensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy. If the team can stay healthy and get contributions from some of their younger players, they should be in a good position to make another playoff run.

As the preseason comes to a close, the Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make when it comes to their final roster. Sure, it's always difficult to cut players. Still, the team needs to do what's best for their chances of success in the upcoming season. The Browns will need to be strategic in their decision-making. That's whether it's cutting players who have underperformed or making other moves to improve the roster. With a talented roster and high expectations, the pressure will be on for the team to perform in the 2023 NFL season.