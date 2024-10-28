Finally, Disney's 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first look at the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as the Boss.

The studio took to social media to share the first look at White as Springsteen. He is wearing a flannel shirt and leather jacket as he looks away from the camera.

Expand Tweet

The first look image is a promising start for the biopic. White nails the look of Springsteen, which bodes well for the movie. Now, we will have to wait and see if he nails his vocals like Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic.

The Bruce Springsteen biopic

The post also reveals that Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released in theaters in 2025. It will follow the Boss as he records his Nebraska album.

Nebraska came at a pivotal time for Springsteen. He had released hit albums like Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, and The River, but Nebraska came right before Born in the U.S.A.

Scott Cooper will write and direct Deliver Me from Nowhere. Jeremy Allen White will star as Bruce Springsteen in the biopic. Deliver Me from Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes' book of the same name.

Previously, Cooper directed a Hank Thompson biopic, Crazy Heart, starring Jeff Bridges. He has also directed Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles, Antlers, and The Pale Blue Eye.

Despite a career that has lasted over half a century, Springsteen remains relevant in 2024. He is currently on tour with the E Street Band for the first time since 2017. He is about to resume it to perform seven shows across Canada. The tour is slated to continue to go into 2025 with shows in Europe.

Additionally, Disney+ and Hulu recently released a documentary about the Boss. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band follows them in the early stages of their current tour as they construct the setlist and get ready for opening night. Road Diary premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Who is Jeremy Allen White?

Early in his career, White gained notoriety for his role in the TV series Shameless. He starred in over 130 episodes from 2011-21. White played a character named Philip “Lip” Gallagher alongside other stars like William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Justin Chatwin.

His signature role came in 2022 when White starred in the first season of The Bear for FX and Hulu. He plays renowned chef Camen “Carmy” Berzatto in the series.

The Bear follows Carmy as he attempts to turn around his deceased brother's restaurant around. He inherits it after his brother's tragic passing. He then has to return home to Chicago, Illinois, and deal with all the baggage left behind by his brother.

White made his big screen debut in 2006, appearing in Beautiful Ohio. His other notable movie roles include The Speed of Life, Movie 43, After Everything, and The Rental.

In 2023, White starred in Fingernails and The Iron Claw. In the latter, White played one of the Von Erich brothers, Kerry, alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson's Kevin and David.