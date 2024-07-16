In honor of The Bear Season 3, Jeremy Allen White and other stars cooked at the Uncle Paulie's Deli pop-up in Los Angeles. They served Mr. Beef's Italian sandwiches.

A video (via LosAngelesBucketList on TikTok) shows White cooking up food in a crowded kitchen. It also appears that Christopher Storer, the series' creator, is there handing out orders.

This was a fun effort from The Bear cast and crew. It allowed White and others from The Bear to do some method acting at Uncle Paulie's Deli and show off what he had learned from the show.

Uncle Paulie's Deli has three locations in Los Angeles, California, and one in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is an iconic spot and was a no-brainer for the collaboration with the hit FX show.

Who is Jeremy Allen White?

Best known for his leading role in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White is an Emmy-winning actor. He started his career appearing in episodes of Conviction and Law and Order and in movies such as Beautiful Ohio and The Speed of Life.

His big break came in 2011 when White began starring in Shameless. White starred in the series alongside William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Justin Chatwin. 11 seasons and 134 episodes were produced during its run, which concluded in 2021.

Back on the big screen, White had roles in Twelve, Movie 43, After Everything, and The Rental. In 2023, White starred with Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in The Iron Claw. The trio played three of the iconic Von Erich brothers. It was a modest hit, grossing $45.2 million during its theatrical run from A24.

What is The Bear about?

The Bear is a series created by Christopher Storer. It follows an award-winning chef named Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). After his brother passed away, Carmy returns home to run his family's sandwich shop that he inherited.

It is a taller task than what meets the eye. Unresolved family trauma, debts, and a difficult staff make Carmy's job to turn the shop around hard.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colòn-Zayas also star in The Bear. Throughout its three seasons, the series has brought in A-listers as recurring and guest stars. These include Molly Gordon, Alex Moffat, Jon Bernthal, Joel McHale, Will Poulter, John Mulaney, Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, and John Cena.

The Bear premiered on June 23, 2022, with eight episodes. A 10-episode second season came almost a full year later on June 22, 2023. The third season — which also consisted of 10 episodes — debuted on June 26, 2024.

A fourth season is undoubtedly on the way. However, it is unclear when the season will commence production. The scripts were not ready, which is why the season did not film back-to-back with the third.

At the Emmys, The Bear has won 10 awards out of its 13 nominations. It has won several different awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (White) and Outstanding Comedy Series (2023).