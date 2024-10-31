ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The struggling Boston Bruins hit the road as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Bruins enter the game at 4-5-1 on the year, but have lost in four of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Flyers. The two teams were scoreless in the first period, while Tyson Foerster put the Flyers up 1-0 in the second. The Flyers would add an empty-netter as Samuel Ersson stopped all 23 shots he faced and the Flyers won 2-0.

Meanwhile, the Carolina hurricanes come in at 6-2-0 on the year. They have won four straight. Last time out, they face the Vancouver Canucks. The Hurricanes would give up two third-period goals, to force overtime. In overtime, Sebastian Aho scored to give the Hurricanes the win.

Here are the Bruins-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Hurricanes Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +136

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

How To Watch Bruins vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Lindholm joins the Boston Bruins this year. Lindholm will be joining the top line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. Lindholm played for the Flames and Canucks last year. He scored 15 goals with 29 assists last year for the two teams. He has been solid this year, with two goals and three assists this year. Pastrnak was solid last year for the Bruins. He has 47 goals with 63 assists for 110 points to lead the team. He has six goals and two assists this year, while he has scored three times on the power play. Finally, Zacha has just a goal and two assists this year, with an assist on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cole Koepke has been great coming from the fourth line. He has three goals and four assists on the year, while he leads the team with a plus-ten rating this year. He is joined on the line by Mark Kastelic. Kastelic has three goals and three assists this year. Finally, Johnny Beecher joins them. He has two goals and four assists on the year. Further, both Kastelic and Beecher have plus seven ratings this year.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins in this one. He is 3-3-1 this year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Swayman struggled again last time out. He stopped just 20 of 23 shots but took the win over the Maple Leafs. It was the third time in five games he was below .875 in save percentage. It was also the first time Swayman won in his last five starts.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with three goals and five assists on the year, including four assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov joins him on the top line. He has two goals and five assists this year with a goal and two assists on the power play this year. Finally, Jack Roslovic has four goals on the year from the top line.

Martin Necas has led the way for the Hurricanes this year, coming from the second line. He has four goals and seven assists on the year, including a goal and four assists on the power play. He is joined by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Kotkaniemi has six assists on the year from the second line. The Hurricanes also get solid production from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid this year, with four goals and three assists. Further, three of the goals have come on the power play this year.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 3-1-0 on the year with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. Andersen has been solid this year, not allowing over two goals in a game yet this year. Last time out, he stopped 18 of 19 shots to take the overtime win over the Kraken.

The Hurricanes come in as the odds-on favorite in this early-season NHL game. Part of that is the Bruins’ struggles to score. They are scoring just 2.70 goals per game, and now facing a goaltender in Frederik Andersen who has yet to allow two goals in a game yet this year. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are third in the NHL in goals-against, ninth on the power play, and seventh on the penalty kill. Take the Hurricanes defense and special teams to lead them to a victory.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-164)