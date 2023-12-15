We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Islanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Boston Bruins will head to Long Island to face the New York Islanders at the UBS Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Bruins-Islanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins lost 2-1 to the New Jersey Devils in Overtime on Wednesday. Initially, the Bruins struck early when Morgan Geekie struck for a goal. The Bruins allowed Dawson Mercer to score to tie the game. Eventually, it forced overtime, and Jack Hughes scored in OT to stun the Bruins. David Pastrnak fired seven shots, while Brad Marchand had three, but none went into the net. Overall, the Bruins fired 24 shots as a unit. They also won 51 percent of their faceoffs while going 0 for 1 on the powerplay and 2 for 2 on the penalty kill. Additionally, the Bruins leveled 16 hits and blocked 19 shots. Goalie Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

The Islanders defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Initially, they led 2-0 and looked like they were running away with this game. But the Ducks battled back with three straight goals. Then, Mathew Barzal tied it with a powerplay goal. Things changed on a dime later when Simon Holmstrom somehow scored a top-shelf shorthanded goal that zoomed past the shoulders of goalie John Gibson to seal the victory for the Isles. Significantly, Barzal finished with one goal on four shots. Noah Dobson contributed two assists. Overall, goalie Semyon Varlamov finished with 21 saves. The Islanders fired 34 shots on goal. Also, they won 51 percent of their faceoffs. The Islanders also went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 10 hits and blocked 12 shots.

The Bruins defeated the Islanders 5-2 at the TD Garden on November 10. Now, they are hoping to snag a win in Long Island, and things have gone well for them in this series so far. The Bruins have won four in a row against the Islanders and are 7-2-1 over 10 games. However, they are also 4-5-1 over 10 games in Long Island.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Islanders Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+190)

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-235)

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Islanders

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: New England Sports Network, Madison Square Garden Spectrum and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread

The Bruins are making things work despite some inconsistent play on offense and defense. Regardless, they are still a threat to beat any team and have some of the best players in the game.

Pastrnak has 16 goals and 23 assists, including four powerplay markers and two game-winning goals. Meanwhile, Marchand has 12 goals and 13 assists, including four powerplay conversions. Charlie Coyle has tallied 10 goals and 11 assists, including two powerplay snipes. Also, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 260 draws and 232. Pavel Zacha has added eight goals and 11 assists, including two powerplay markers. Additionally, he has won 184 faceoffs and lost 178. The Bruins are 16th in goals, 14th in shooting percentage, and 13th on the powerplay.

Linus Ullmark will likely make a start and comes in with a record of 9-4-1, a 2.71 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .917. Amazingly, they are second in goals against and the best team in the league on the penalty kill.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can capitalize on their shooting chances. Then, the defense must continue to clamp down and play strong defense.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread

The Islanders are coming in off a successful victory over the Ducks. Now, they will face a significantly tougher opponent that can make things difficult for them as they square off in Long Island.

Barzal is their best player, with 10 goals and 20 assists, including three powerplay snipes. Meanwhile, Dobson has tallied five goals and 24 assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Bo Horvat has 10 goals and 16 assists, including three powerplay markers. Also, Brock Nelson has 12 goals and 11 assists, including three powerplay tallies. The offense is mediocre; they are 19th in goals and 15th in shooting percentage. However, they are also ninth on the powerplay, showing how good they have been with the extra man.

Ilya Sorokin will likely make the start and comes in with a record of 8-4-6 with a 3.11 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. Ultimately, he will play behind a defense that is 18th in goals against and 29th on the penalty kill.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they can get past the tough Boston defense. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Bruins-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Bruins are exceptionally good. However, the Islanders are a good team at home. Expect this one to go down to the wire, with the winner coming late.

Final Bruins-Islanders Prediction & Pick: New York Islanders: +1.5 (-235)