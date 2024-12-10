ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

St. John's looks to continue their winning streak as they host Bryant. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bryant-St. John's prediction and pick.

Bryant comes into the game sitting at 6-5 on the year. After opening up 3-1, it has been a struggle since. They have traded wins and losses in each of their last six games but did take a win in their last game. Facing Division III Vermont State-Johnson, they put up 122 points, winning the game 122-63. Meanwhile, St. John's is also 7-2 on the year. They opened up 4-0, including seeing head coach Rick Pitino beat his son, Richard Pintino's New Mexico squad. Since then, they have losses to Baylor, by a point, and Georgia, by three. Still, last time out, they handily beat Kansas State, winning the game 88-71.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Bryant and St. John's.

Here are the Bryant-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bryant-St. John's Odds

Bryant: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

St. John's: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bryant vs. St. John's

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Bryant Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryant sits 179th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 182nd on the offensive side while sitting 184th on the defensive end of the court. Still, this is one of the fastest-moving teams in the nation, ranking sixth in adjusted tempo this year. Bryant is 60th in the nation in scoring this year but does sit 185th in effective field goal percentage. Still, they attempt a large volume of shots. Bryant is 28th in the nation in shots attempted per game this year.

Rafael Pinzon leads the way this year for Bryant. He is scoring 19.6 points per game on the year while adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal per game. Further, he is shooting 52.6 percent from three on the year. He is joined in the backcourt by Earl Timberlake. Timberlake leads the team in both assists and rebounds this year, while also sitting second on the team in points. He is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, while also having 4.5 assists per game. Further, he scored 15.2 points per game.

The frontcourt is led by Barry Evans. Evans comes into the game with 12.9 points per game this year, while also picking up 7.2 rebounds. Furthermore, he adds 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined by Connor Withers. Withers comes into the game with 11.6 points per game this year, while also adding 5.2 rebounds. Further, he has 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game this year. finally, Keyshawn Mitchell has been solid in the rotation. He is scoring just 7.2 points per game but adds 4.5 rebounds per game this year.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's sits 14th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 31st on the offensive side while sitting 15th on the defensive end of the court. St. John's has also scored well. They are 34th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 100th in effective field goal percentage. Further, St. John's is 64th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 44th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way for St. John's. The guard is scoring 17.6 points per game while being second on the team with 6.9 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Kadary Richmond joins him in the backcourt. Richmond has 10.6 points per game this year, while also adding 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. It is Deivon Smith who leads the team in assists on the season. He comes in with just 8.9 points per game but adds six rebounds, five assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.4 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 13.6 points per game, second on the team, while also adding 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game this year.

Final Bryant-St. John's Prediction & Pick

This game will all be about tempo. Bryant is sixth in the nation in tempo, while sitting 28th in the nation in shots attempted per game. St. John's is 86th in the nation in tempo this year while sitting 27th in the nation in shots attempted per game. While neither team is highly effective at shooting the ball, the sheer volume of shots will bring up the total. Both teams have seen the total hit the over in three of their last five games. This will make it four of six for both of them.

Final Bryant-St. John's Prediction & Pick: Over 159.5 (-115)