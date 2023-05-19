The NFL has confirmed the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers matchup for Week 8 — which means Bryce Young and CJ Stroud face off. October 29 will see the number one and two picks battle it out in order to see which franchise made the right choice.

However, the matchup may still be on hold. This is because the Panthers are sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback. Despite this, the stans of both the Panthers and Texans still had a lot to say regarding the matchup.

This is all in good fun to show hype and excitement around the Stoud versus Young matchup. One fan not being able to see the greatness of both said that the game will be filled with fumbles and interceptions.

Bryce Young vs. CJ Stroud? Yeah this game gone be a lot of fumbles & interceptions https://t.co/tbGDs59J8h — Obinna (@myboyobi) May 19, 2023

When it comes to these heated debates, the best trump card Stroud fans have will be their height issue. One fan points out and calls Young an unnecessarily rough word to go with it.

Stroud>midget young — JustinFieldsbetta (@JFieldsbetta1) May 18, 2023

Another fan also tackles the debate in a different light. He analogizes that Bryce Young is the consensus NBA draft second pick, Scoot Henderson. His comparison for Stroud was Brandon Miller, a consensus top-three pick.

Brandon Miller is CJ stroud. Scoot is Bryce young. (Nobody was Victor lol).

Gonna convince yourself what has been a lock for a year now has changed 2 months before draft for no reason. Reich likes only had tall QBs=hornets have PG. scoot much better and we all know that — Campbell (@CampbellSouthw1) May 17, 2023

This matchup will be intense because Young totaled 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns last season. Add to that he is the all-time Alabama football leader in career five-touchdown games with five in his belt.

On the other hand, Stroud matches well with him. He is the all-time Ohio State football record holder for career passing efficiency with 182.39. Stroud also holds the single-game total offense record because of 583 graded game. The hype and debate will be settled until then for Texans, Panthers, Stroud, and Young stans.