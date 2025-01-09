LIV Golf superstar Bryson DeChambeau recently spent 16 days attempting to sink a hole-in-one over his house. He began the challenge on Nov. 13, taking one shot on Day 1, two shots on Day 2, and so on. Despite coming painstakingly close several times, DeChambeau remained committed.

He posted his progress on social media. On Wednesday, Nov. 27, DeChambeau finally accomplished the feat on his 14th shot of the day. He was elated, as were the fans who followed along with the challenge.

That prompted DeChambeau to challenge others to take their shot. He offered $100,000 to a fan if he could drain the hole-in-one in under seven hours.

As it turned out, he needed just five shots. The fan hit the perfect wedge shot from 95 yards out, sailing over his house and rolling center cut into the cup. The fan is seen losing his mind in the video, eventually taking the ball out of the hole.

But even DeChambeau was excited, despite losing $100,000.

Let's be honest, that is chump change to the two-time U.S. Open champion.

Unlike Jon Rahm, it was never publicly disclosed how much money DeChambeau signed with LIV Golf for. Rahm reportedly inked a deal north of $400 million with LIV Golf.

The 30-year-old California native likely did not sign for nearly that much. But it stands to reason the deal would at least garner eight figures for him.

Since leaving the PGA Tour, life has been very kind to Bryson DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in epic fashion, coming from behind to defeat Rory McIlroy over the final couple of holes.

His popularity has continued to grow as he became the face of YouTube Golf. Putting challenges like the hole-in-one challenge over his house on social media is just another reason he has become so beloved.