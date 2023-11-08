Jungkook does want to go on a solo world tour, but only when he's ready, he told Jimmy Fallon. Also, when he has enough songs.

BTS main vocalist Jungkook said he will go on a solo world tour when he's ready, People reported.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jungkook talked about the release of Golden, his debut solo album, and plans to do a solo tour.

“Of course I want to do a world tour as a solo artist, but I don’t think I have enough songs for that,” the youngest member of the South Korean supergroup BTS told Fallon.

“And maybe when I'm ready, I can do the tour in full swing,” he continued.

Jungkook's album Golden was released on Friday. He said the songs in the album were about the “universal emotion [of] love.”

He added, “I wanted to show the change of this emotion. And also in terms of the versatility. I wanted to become a solo artist who can pull off a lot of genres and that’s what I try to do here.”

Golden is set to debut at number 3 in the U.K., which makes the album the highest charting release among the BTS members, according to Billboard.

Jungkook The Golden “Maknae”

The singer also talked about how he's called the “Golden Maknae” or the “Golden Youngest,” of the group. The nickname was given to him by BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon), referring to his ability to excel in whatever he chose to do.

Fallon also brought out a screenshot of a WeVerse video where he fell asleep while more than 6 million ARMYs (BTS fans) watched. Jungkook said, in English, that it was “something a little unexpected.” He switched back to his native Korean to explain, “Actually, it's a little embarrassing.”

As for the 40 million ARMYs — that number is according to Times — he sounded very appreciative of them, stating, “If it weren't for them I would not be what I am today.”

When asked if his bandmates had heard his album, he told GMA's Juju Chang during an interview that the other BTS members have posted supportive messages on their Instagram accounts.