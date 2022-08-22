With Tom Brady back in the fold, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in prime position to bounce back from their disappointing playoff exit last season and win Super Bowl LVII. While losing Rob Gronkowski is a bummer, the additions of Russell Gage, Julio Jones, and Kyle Rudolph will add an exciting new element to their passing game.

Add to that the re-signing of Carlton Davis III and recent signing of Carl Nassib, among other moves, which will bring even more tenacity to their already top-notch defensive unit. Currently boasting a ton of depth and talent on both sides of the ball, the Buccaneers are simply loaded.

With all this talent in the fold, let’s now take a look at three reasons the Brady bunch are overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl with Todd Bowles at the helm in the post-Bruce Arians era.

Why Buccaneers will win Super Bowl in 2022 NFL season

3. The Buccaneers have superior talent on defense

The loss of Jordan Whitehead in 2022 NFL free agency definitely will be an adjustment for the Buccaneers, but it won’t be a huge one. They still possess a ton of depth within their secondary and defensive front. The re-signing of Davis and recent addition of Nassib were both crucial moves for the Buccaneers as they look to reclaim the NFC South crown and gain home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Outside of Davis and Nassib, Tampa Bay will still be getting major contributions from a number of other players on defense, including a newcomer in Akiem Hicks. The Buccaneers are set up to lock things down on the defensive side of the ball.

2. Tampa Bay has the deepest receiving corps in the NFL

Even though Rob Gronkowski’s decision to retire was a blow for the Buccaneers, they still recovered nicely during the 2022 NFL offseason. With the signings of Russell Gage, Julio Jones, and Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay solidified its aerial assault. These signings also give them a ton of depth and insurance behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who’s making progress in his bid to start Week 1 after tearing his ACL last season.

A receiving corps featuring Evans, Godwin, Gage, Jones, Rudolph, Cameron Brate, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller makes the Buccaneers extremely dangerous, and it’s still an impressive group even without Godwin. With an overwhelming amount of talent on the receiving front, the Buccaneers will be lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis.

1. Tom Brady is back under center for the Buccaneers

Brady is fully back in action for the Buccaneers after a brief retirement and then a mysterious absence from training camp. Ready to lead them back to the Super Bowl in the hopes of winning his eighth championship, Brady is never to be counted out, even at 45 years old. As arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady’s clutch gene is truly unmatched. His elite playmaking will without question be the motor that makes Tampa go all season long.

Brady’s relentlessness and servant leadership style have transformed the Buccaneers into instant title contenders over the past two years, and more of the same should be expected this time around. So come playoff time, TB12 and Co. will be locked in and laser focused as they aim to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Raymond James Stadium. It should be an exciting 2022 season down in Tampa.