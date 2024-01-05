Baker Mayfield receives a final injury update ahead of the Week 18 matchup between the Buccaneers and Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aim to win the NFC South as they take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. However, there's been some concern regarding Baker Mayfield and his rib injury. Now, the team provides a final update on the veteran quarterback's status.

It turns out it's only good news for Tampa Bay, as head coach Todd Bowles claims Mayfield will play, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network. So, the Buccaneers will have their starting quarterback for the final game of the regular season.

“Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles says QB Baker Mayfield (ribs) is good to go for Sunday at Panthers.”

Mayfield has been a pleasant surprise for Tampa Bay this year. Through 17 weeks, the veteran quarterback has put up 3,907 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Buccaneers' offense really allows him to open up and sling it. And when you have guys like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw the ball to, it makes your life that much easier as a quarterback.

The Buccaneers are in a win-and-in situation in Week 18. Luckily for them, they're taking on a pitiful Panthers team who is the absolute worst in the league right now. Even so, Tampa Bay should not take this game lightly, as playoff implications are involved. Having Baker Mayfield available could be the difference-maker in this matchup.

With that said, this Buccaneers-Panthers game is one of the more important contests in Week 18. Look for Tampa Bay to give it their all as they aim to earn a spot in the postseason.