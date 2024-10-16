Following another big win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team has made a move for free agent wide receiver Marquez Callaway ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The former New Orleans Saints veteran plans to sign with the Buccaneers, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Callaway, 26, was released by the Saints in August and has landed back in the NFC South. In four NFL seasons, he has 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. Callaway entered the league as an undrafted free-agent in 2020, and quickly developed a connection with Saints' star quarterback Drew Brees.

In Brees' final season with the Saints, the rookie Callaway morphed into an electrifying weapon, posting 21 catches on 27 targets for 213 yards. He also returned 11 punts for 122 yards, and four kick returns for 94 yards. His best season came the following year, where he recorded 46 catches on 84 targets for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

The timing couldn't be better, as Brees will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in Week 7. The organization plans to honor the 13-time Pro Bowl QB during halftime of their matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

What Marquez Callaway brings to Buccaneers

It's uncertain how much time he will get out of the gate offensively, but Callaway has prowess as a returner. The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 51-27 in Week 6, and the passing game has appeared to be strong once again. Chris Godwin led the way with 11 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Evans was contained for two receptions for 34 yards.

Callaway could compete for reps alongside Ryan Miller, Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan.

Baker Mayfield will likely keep the passing game rolling as he has throughout the 2024-25 campaign. The Buccaneers battle the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, which should become another high-scoring affair, and offer potential playing time for Callaway in his new offense.