The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fighting for their lives during the final four weeks of the 2024 season. Tampa Bay is 7-6 heading into Week 15 and is barely in control as the NFC South division leader. The only path where Tampa can make the playoffs is by winning the division, which makes the next four games incredibly important. Thankfully, the Buccaneers got some positive injury updates on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is set to get a couple of players back from injury for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Both Sterling Shepard and Bucky Irving are expected to play on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Shepard is questionable on the injury report with a foot injury. Irving is also questionable with both back and hip injuries.

These are both huge injury updates for the Buccaneers.

Getting Shepard back into the lineup is critical with Chris Godwin on injured reserve. He helps round out the offense with Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.

Meanwhile, Irving has emerged as the lead back in Tampa this season. It is hard to overstate his importance down the stretch, so it is great that Irving is able to play despite being banged up.

The Buccaneers will need to be at full strength to take on a tough Chargers squad.

Buccaneers' Todd Bowles reveals biggest challenge in defending against Justin Herbert

One of the toughest challenges in playing the Chargers is stopping QB Justin Herbert.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles opened up on Thursday about how difficult it is to slow down Herbert.

“He does a great job taking care of the football and understanding the offense,” Bowles said. “If it's not there, he can use his legs; if it's there, he's got a cannon of an arm. He can zip it in. He trusts his receivers – they do a good job of mixing it up.”

Herbert is having one of his most efficient seasons of his career despite a poor supporting cast. He has thrown for 2,764 yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. Those may not be eye-popping stats, but they are enough to win games when paired with a strong defense and running game.

Sunday's game is hugely important for both teams as they fight for seeding in the postseason. This could end up being one of the best games of the weekend.