Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted he was not surprised by Tom Brady initially retiring in the offseason only to take a U-Turn and return to the team.

In an interview with The Spun, Arians opened up about the whole situation behind Brady’s sudden retirement and eventual return. According to the Buccaneers’ new Senior Football Consultant, he understood where Brady was coming from since there was a ton of pressure for him at the time.

According to Arians, it was only when Brady got the chance to reflect and think about his retirement when the QB realized that he still wanted to play.

“There was a lot of pressure for him to make that announcement. He wasn’t quite ready but he had to do it. He took enough time to realize that’s not what he wanted to do. Obviously, we welcomed him back with open arms. For Tom, I would never say he’s done. He’s throwing the ball better than he has his whole life. He still has the passion for the game, that’s for sure,” Arians said of Brady.

Tom Brady’s unretirement has been the subject of many speculations when he made his announcement to re-join the Buccaneers. For one, there were talks about his plan to move to the Miami Dolphins–where he was rumored to be taking a front office role first before coming out of retirement and playing for the team. According to some, the failed move pushed him to come back to Tampa Bay.

Regardless of what really happened, though, Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers are clearly happy to have Brady back. After all, who would say no to the player that many believe remains at the top of the NFL even at age 45?