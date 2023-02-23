Dave Canales coached under Pete Carroll in numerous roles from 2010-2022. As Canales moves on to take a new role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carroll had nothing but praise for his former assistant coach.

Under Carroll in Seattle, Canales spent time as the passing game coordinator and as the running backs and quarterbacks coach. He was even a strength and conditioning coach under Carroll in 2009 at USC. Canales has been hired as the Buccaneers’ new offensive coordinator and Carroll thinks he is the perfect fit for the job, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

“I think he will do a great job of play-calling,” Carroll said. “He has been around the game to understand how to be innovative, creative, and also be bold and take shots, but yet have the baseline of an attack that gives you a chance to be really good.”

Canales spent 2022 as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach. It’s the same role he held from 2018-2019. Under his watch, Geno Smith had his best season as a professional and won Comeback Player of the Year. Smith led the league with his 69.8 completion percentage while throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl nomination.

The Buccaneers are hoping Canales brings that same spark to Tampa Bay. The Bucs ranked a modest 15th overall in total offense, averaging 346.7 yards per game. However, they were dreadful in the run game, averaging a league-worst 76.9.

Dave Canales will now be embarking on his first coaching venture without Pete Carroll in a long time. But after watching Canales grow as a head, Carroll thinks he is ready for his opportunity as Buccaneers offensive coordinator.