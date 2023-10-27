Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was on the cusp of catching a Hail Mary pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield at the very last moments of the game against the Buffalo Bills, but couldn't haul it in. The dynamic skill-position player said that there was a lot going on before the ball reached to the spot he was in, but it was too late according to The Tampa Bay Times.

“They had a guy pressed on me,” Godwin said. “I had to avoid him so I’m a little late to the party. So when I get there, I just tried to look up and find the way. I wasn’t sure whether he grabbed me or not, but by the time I got my head around, I saw the ball coming in low.”

Just like a lot of football games, there was controversy surrounding the play as some think that tight end Cade Otton was held close to where the ball was and that a flag should've been called. Besides the possible interference on Otton, Godwin did have a chance and if he looked for the ball a second earlier, the Buccaneers could have won the game with a made extra point.

Godwin was Mayfield's favorite wide receiver target as he caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on seven chances. Mayfield didn't get a great view of the play in the end-zone and said after the game it looked jumbled in that area.

“Looked like a bunch of guys landing on the ground over there,” Mayfield said. “I’m not sure who tripped over who.”

The Buccaneers will look to bounce back after a long rest as they take on the Houston Texans on Nov. 5.