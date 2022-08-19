Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Toddy Bowles has changed his tune on Tom Brady’s absence after saying earlier that he is not sure when the veteran quarterback will return.

On Thursday, Bowles said there’s “no definite date” on Brady’s return amid what many has reported to be a pre-planned 10-day absence. While the Buccaneers head coach said everything is fine, he noted that there could be delays due to some unforeseen circumstances. Of course the comments sparked some concerns since there was a general belief that the signal-caller would be returning to the team after their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

In his latest conversation with reporters, however, Bowles seemed to backtrack from his remarks and emphasized there is nothing to worry about, really.

“Do I look worried? I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried,” Bowles said smiling, perhaps in an attempt to ease the worries of fans (via Tampa Bay times). “I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game (on Saturday).”

While Todd Bowles still didn’t give an exact date or any new information on Tom Brady’s return, that update should do for now. The important thing is there is no health issue or any personal problem that the legendary quarterback is dealing with.

Brady wasn’t supposed to play in the preseason anyway, and while the lack of practice could be another cause for concern, maybe the extra time off could also help the QB in his age-45 season.