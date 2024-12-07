As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the NFC South at 6-6, their Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders could be more difficult than they might've thought heading into the week. The Buccaneers' injury report caused them to make some surprising moves, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Buccaneers have downgraded cornerback Josh Hayes, linebacker J.J. Russell, and outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Raiders,” Schefter wrote.

Josh Hayes and J.J. Russell are both second-string players, meaning their absence won't impact the starting lineup too much.

Hayes has made two starts this season, totaling 20 tackles, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Russell, as Lavonte David's backup, has had a similar season to Hayes, totaling 22 tackles and a fumble recovery through 12 games.

However, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is a third-year starter for the Buccaneers, lining up as the team's strongside linebacker. Tryon-Shoyinka's 2024 season has been less productive, totaling just 18 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble.

And with the trio of injury moves by the Buccaneers before their battle with the Raiders, this could be a trap game for Todd Bowles' squad.

Buccaneers' injury moves paint scary picture for Week 14 vs. Raiders

The Raiders, sitting 2-10 through 12 games, are one of the teams with the best odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With names like Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and others, the Raiders are in a prime position to pick the top player on their draft board.

However, with the injury moves made by Tampa Bay heading into their Week 14 matchup with Las Vegas, this could be the ultimate trap game for Bowles and his team.

As the head coach and defensive coordinator, Bowles is this team's defensive leader. And facing a Raiders offense led by backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell, not many expect the Buccaneers to lose on Sunday.

Both teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum in their own divisions, as the Buccaneers (6-6) lead the NFC South, while the Raiders (2-10) hold last place in the AFC West.

However, given that any team can win on any given Sunday, the Buccaneers' defense could be in trouble against the Raiders, especially following their injury moves on Friday.