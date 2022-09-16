Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news.

With Tampa’s top five wide receivers popping up on the injury report earlier in the week, there was legitimate concern that Brady would have nobody to throw to against the Saints. But it looks like both Evans and Jones were present at practice for the Bucs on Friday afternoon, which is a good sign that they will be on the field come Sunday afternoon.

Mike Evans and Julio Jones are both practicing today as Bucs prepare for Saints on Sunday. Did not see Chris Godwin (hamstring) again today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 16, 2022

This is very important for Brady and the Bucs because Chris Godwin will not be active for this game. Having Evans and Jones healthy will ensure that Brady will have two of his top targets against a Saints team that always seems to defend him well. That’s without considering the possibility of Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman playing as well.

Ever since Brady joined Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have struggled mightily against New Orleans. In their five meetings, Tampa has only won once, with that win coming in the playoffs, though.

For our full NFL Week 2 predictions, listen below:

Having Mike Evans and Julio Jones on the field will help Brady attempt to erase his recent struggles against the Saints. But they will both need to have big games in order for the Buccaneers to come out on top. Things are trending in the right direction for the Buccaneers right now, but it’s clear they will have a tall task beating the Saints in Week 2.