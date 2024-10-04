Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans is locked in for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Considering the NFC South is often bunched up, a win against a divisional foe on the road could prove to be crucial. He is channeling a three-time MVP and the best player in her sport ahead of the Week 5 clash.

Evans was wearing an A'ja Wilson M'V3 T-shirt while entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium, via ClutchPoints. The Super Bowl 55 champion is acknowledging the greatness of the Las Vegas Aces superstar following a historic WNBA regular season in which she averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Wilson's excellence has continued in the playoffs, but the Aces are in an 0-2 hole against the title favorite New York Liberty in the WNBA Semifinals. A must-win Game 3 will be played in Vegas' Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday night. Evans is clearly showing his support for the 2023 Finals MVP and all-time great.

Not everyone is on Wilson's side right now, though. She came under fire for past comments she made about privilege in regards to Aces teammate Kelsey Plum and UConn star Paige Bueckers. The WNBA record-breaker insists she was complimenting the athletes, but many fans take issue with the nature of the remarks. She will have to block out the noise when the Aces try to keep their three-peat quest alive versus the Liberty.

Judging by his choice of attire, Mike Evans might be tuning in for that highly anticipated postseason battle. But he has his own business to attend to first. The franchise great and two-time First-Team All-Pro has three touchdowns and 214 receiving yards through the Buccaneers' first four games of the season. He might need to find his way into the end zone again if Tampa (3-1) is going to leave Atlanta with a W.

Perhaps his pregame outfit and potential in-game heroics can serve as some added inspiration for A'ja Wilson the following night.