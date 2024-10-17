Following a hectic week of Hurricane Milton for the residents of Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership made another donation. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday. “The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, will donate an additional $1 million to support local nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by Hurricane Milton.”

Tampa Bay has done everything to commemorate the victims involved. For example, the Buccaneers dedicated their Week 6 win against the New Orleans Saints to the victims of Hurricane Milton. When the team heard the news, their division rival made sure they were safe. For example, the Buccaneers were able to stay in New Orleans the entire week before their game, to avoid flying on Saturday.

Luckily for the franchise, their stadium and practice facility didn't sustain much damage from the storm. However, their baseball counterpart, the Tampa Bay Rays did not have the same luck. Tropicana Field had the roof completely torn off amidst the wrath of the storm.

This isn't the first time the Glazer family made a substantial donation to victims of hurricane damage. Hurricane Helene made landfall only 18 days before Hurricane Milton came to be.

Will the Buccaneers be able to play despite the Hurricane Milton aftermath?

It's hard to say exactly if they'll be able to play. The Buccaneers have two straight home games, one against the Baltimore Ravens and one against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite the uncertainty, it might be possible for them to play. Power lines were stripped due to the storm, and sewage filled the streets, among other incidents. There was no real structural damage to the stadium and no real safety hazards for fans.

As cleanup crews make their way throughout the state, Bowles wanted to give credit to the Buccaneers owners for wanting to help the community in as many ways as possible.

“They've been outstanding,” Bowles said. “You can see it, how they help out the community in all facets, whether it's a hurricane or not. With (Hurricanes) Milton and Helene they've been doing an outstanding job of getting the team and their families and their pets everywhere, getting them out of town, and just helping out in the community overall. They've been stellar in helping out and keeping a low profile. I don't think they get near as much credit for what they do for this city, and I think [they are] outstanding.”

There's been no plan to move the game to Baltimore, or even a neutral site, as Tampa Bay is still planning on hosting the Ravens. Hurricane Milton, and its damage will be on the mind of every Buccaneers team member for the rest of the season.