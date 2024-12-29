The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have work to do in order to make the playoffs after a stunning los to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, but they rebounded nicely on Sunday with a dominant 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers to get to 9-7 on the season.

The Buccaneers essentially never stopped scoring points in this one, and they found all kinds of ways to get the ball in the end zone. During the third quarter, Tampa Bay blocked a Johnny Hekker punt and returned it for a touchdown… but the start of the play was interrupted by a duck on the field.

The Buccaneers moved the ball at will on offense in this one in addition to the special teams touchdown. They scored on their first drive on a touchdown to Mike Evans and were off and running from there. After the Panthers tied the game at seven, the Buccaneers ripped off 20 consecutive points to take control of the game.

Tampa Bay will be much happier with the way that they played in this one than they did both last week against the Cowboys and the last time they played the Panthers, when they needed a miraculous fumble in overtime to come away with a very close win. Now, Baker Mayfield and company seem to be rolling and rounding into form as the playoffs approach.

Of course, in order to make the playoffs, the Buccaneers need to win next week and root for a loss by the Atlanta Falcons either in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders or in Week 18 against the Panthers. If they get that, they should be heading to the playoffs.

Mayfield had a great day in this one, throwing for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 27-for-32 passing. He found Jalen McMillan and Evans for two touchdowns apiece, and rookie tight end Devin Culp got involved with the best game of his career. Rookie running back Bucky Irving also added 190 total yards of offense on 24 touches.

In order to stay alive in the division race, the Buccaneers must knock off the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. If they get the help they need from the Falcons, they will be headed to the playoffs.