The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not having the 2024 season that they originally hoped for. Tampa Bay is 5-6 heading into Week 13 and is only one game back in the NFC South division standings. The Buccaneers will need to go on a winning streak if they want to make the postseason. They just got some positive injury news that gives them one more reason to fight down the back stretch of the regular season.

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead will miss time with a pectoral injury, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Whitehead suffered the injury on Sunday. However, there's still a chance that he could return this season according to sources.

Everything will depend on how quickly Whitehead heals and if the Buccaneers make a playoff run. But one thing is clear — there is no surgery scheduled and Whitehead is not definitively out for the season.

This is huge news for the Buccaneers. Whitehead got an MRI on Monday and at the time the Buccaneers feared that he would miss the rest of the 2024 season.

While Whitehead recovers, the Buccaneers can turn to safety Mike Edwards as a replacement. Tampa Bay recently picked up Edwards, who was a part of their defense during their most recent Super Bowl victory. Getting an established veteran, who is already familiar with the defensive scheme, is a best-case scenario for Tampa Bay.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 13 matchup against the Panthers.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on the challenge of facing ex-OC Dave Canales

The Panthers are now led by a familiar face to Buccaneers fans. Former Buccaneers OC Dave Canales is now the head coach in Carolina and has the team playing well over the past three games.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles spoke honestly about the difficulties of preparing for a game against Canales this week.

“It's an NFC South battle and all of them are going to be hard. None of them are going to be easy,” Bowles said via Fred Goodall of the Associated press. “I think Dave has done an excellent job taking on that team and it's taking over his personality right now. They're playing pretty good football. They miss some games here and there but they're playing very good football right now. It's going to be a tough battle. I'm proud of him.”

The Panthers entered Week 12 riding a two-game winning streak and faced off against the mighty Chiefs in Charlotte. Carolina did not come away with the win, but they gave Kansas City everything they could handle.

Carolina's resurgence is due in large part to QB Bryce Young, who has played some of his best professional football recently. It has ever earned Young some praise from Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

The Buccaneers cannot look past this Panthers team, otherwise they may fall victim to a trap game.