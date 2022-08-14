Buccaneers RB injured in first quarter of preseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to have more hurt bodies to deal with, as veteran running back Giovani Bernard reportedly injured his ankle during Saturday’s preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at home, according to the Bucs. Linebacker Cam Gill was also ruled out of the game because of a foot issue.

RB Giovani Bernard (ankle) and OLB Cam Gill (foot) are OUT for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/RoPXujgdHN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 14, 2022

This is not ideal for Giovani who is currently battling for the third running back position on the Buccaneers’ depth chart. Leonard Fournette has the RB1 role locked up, while rookie Rachaad White is expected to be his main backup. Meanwhile, Giovani and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are in contention for the third-string spot, with the latter seemingly getting a bit of a break with the former suffering a lower-body injury.

The hope for Bernard is that his ankle injury is nothing serious and that the Buccaneers simply pulled him from the game to prevent him from aggravating the issue. Before exiting from the Dolphins game, Bernard was able to get featured a lot, rushing seven times but was only able to convert those carries to only 19 yards, most of it coming from an 8-yard run. Vaughn, on the other hand, had 10 carries for 19 rushing yards and a touchdown score.

Giovani Bernard is playing on a one-year deal he signed for $1.12 million with the Buccaneers back in April.

So far in his NFL career that started in 2013, Bernard has amassed totals of 3,755 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 929 carries.

The Buccaneers will next play the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason.