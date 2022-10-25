The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss

The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.

According to Pelissero, Evans and side judge Jeff Lamberth both attended Texas A&M. Lamberth tracked down Evans to get the Buccaneers wide receiver’s phone number in order to connect him with a golf pro who wanted to give the Bucs star lessons. The other official was involved because Lamberth didn’t have a pen and paper to jot down the information, so he borrowed it from his coworker.

While it’s still a bizarre situation, it’s definitely not as fishy as it initially seemed. Evans was merely looking for a way to improve his short game, and Lamberth had the means to help him achieve that goal. Rather than the Buccaneers WR signing an autograph, it was simply two Texas A&M alumni linking up with one another.

Of course, the idea that Evans was signing autographs for the referees was a juicy and intriguing storyline, but at the end of the day, it turns out that it was nothing more than a quick conversation about golf.