The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slipping into obscurity after a strong start to the 2024 season. Tampa Bay is 4-5 heading into Week 10 and is on a three-game losing streak. The Buccaneers played the Chiefs very close in Week 9, forcing overtime. However, they could not get the win in extra minutes. Todd Bowles recently doubled-down on a controversial decision from that game.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles doubled down on his decision not go for a two-point conversion that could have won the game against the Chiefs. Bowles explained his rationale in an interview with WFLA via JoeBucFan.com.

“I mean, we talked about it as a staff going down there [to the end zone]; going forward we understood we were going for one and we were going to get it into overtime,” Bowles told Dan Lucas. “We felt we had momentum with moving the ball on offense; we thought defensively we could hold them to three and get the ball back and either tie them or beat them that way, as well. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield made it clear during his Wednesday press conference that he did not lobby his coach to go for two.

“No, I didn’t lobby for [two],” Mayfield said. “I mean, hindsight is 20/20 when you look at it. [We] had a little momentum there on the long drive. They were gassed a little bit but, you know, hindsight is 20/20. . . . You’re hoping to win the coin toss. I’m not a fan of the overtime rules. Obviously it’s gotten us twice now so, yeah, overtime rules — not the best.”

Baker Mayfield reveals how Buccaneers will end losing streak

Mayfield also spoke about what it will take for Tampa Bay to break themselves out of their three-game losing streak.

“It's just – obviously, singular game focus, but knowing that the bye week is after this one is going to be a huge help for us to get some guys back but yeah. Offensively… leaving three points [on the field] before halftime is a huge thing and that goes back to in the weeks prior, the turnovers I had in the red zone or past the 50 [yard-line] – making sure we're doing everything we can on offense to not leave points out there,” Mayfield said, per a press conference transcript from the Buccaneers’ official site.

Mayfield believes that converting drives into points and finding more explosive on offense could help turn things around.

“That's what we're focused on is finishing drives, still trying to find some ways to get explosives… We're doing a good job of driving the ball on everybody but need to finish, need to find more explosives as well,” Mayfield added.

If the Buccaneers are going to implement changes, they will need to do so in a hurry. Next up for Tampa Bay is a Week 10 matchup against a hungry San Francisco team.