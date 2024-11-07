After a promising 3-1 start to the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost three straight games. The Buccaneers pushed the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs to overtime on Monday Night Football in Week 9. But the Chiefs came away with the victory, punching in a walk-off touchdown that dropped Tampa Bay to 4-5.

Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield kept the offense moving against the Chiefs despite playing without his top two wideouts. Mayfield was asked how the team planned to end the losing streak.

“It's just – obviously, singular game focus, but knowing that the Bye Week is after this one is going to be a huge help for us to get some guys back but yeah. Offensively… leaving three points [on the field] before halftime is a huge thing and that goes back to in the weeks prior, the turnovers I had in the red zone or past the 50 [yard-line] – making sure we're doing everything we can on offense to not leave points out there,” Mayfield said, per a press conference transcript from the Buccaneers’ official site.

“That's what we're focused on is finishing drives, still trying to find some ways to get explosives… We're doing a good job of driving the ball on everybody but need to finish, need to find more explosives as well,” Mayfield added.

The Buccaneers have been shorthanded on offense since losing both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans in Week 7’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury while Evans strained his hamstring and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Baker Mayfield has kept the Buccaneers competitive despite injuries

Tampa Bay’s injury report heading into Week 9 listed running back Bucky Irving and wideouts Sterling Shepard and Jalen McMillan as questionable. Irving and Shepard were able to play and the Buccaneers made it a close game as Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and avoided turning the ball over.

Mayfield led a 10-play, 71-yard fourth quarter touchdown drive that gave Tampa Bay an opportunity to take the lead with under 30 seconds remaining. However, instead of attempting a two-point conversion the Bucs went for the extra point and tied the game. The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and Patrick Mahomes led a 70-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles tried to explain his controversial decision to kick the extra point and play for the tie despite being in a hostile environment on the road against a superior opponent. Basically it was because of the rain, or something.

Tampa Bay is in the midst of a brutal stretch that included games against the Ravens and the Chiefs. And things don’t get any easier in Week 10 as the Bucs take on the San Francisco 49ers in what could be Christian McCaffrey’s season debut.

The Buccaneers are looking to improve to 5-5 heading into their Week 11 bye. Following the break, the schedule eases up with games against the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders.