The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a rough patch as they approach the midway point of the 2024 NFL season. Tampa Bay is 4-5 and heading into Week 10 on a three-game losing streak. The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries to multiple offensive weapons like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which has seriously impacted their ability to score points. Missing those players may have been the difference in Monday's close loss to the Chiefs.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield revealed the message that head coach Todd Bowles gave to the team after losing on Monday Night Football.

“Against a team with an offense like that, you can only give them so many chances,” Mayfield said. “They win the coin toss, and that's what happens. I'm proud of our guys on offense that stepped up. Coach had a good message … ‘We're that close. Don't get used to losing but just turn this thing around. We've got a home game next week against an NFC opponent, and we've got to find a way to win. That's it.'”

Buccaneers fans may be happy that their team almost beat the undefeated Chiefs, even at less than full strength. However, Mayfield is not accepting it as a consolation prize.

“Right now, it's about us,” Mayfield said. “It doesn't matter who we play. We need to focus on doing our job and finding ways to win. That's all that matters. We just have to stop the skid. We have to look at the things of why we lost when we look at the tape and go from there.”

Todd Bowles explains controversial decision in Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

One crucial decision could have changed the outcome of Monday Night Football. After the Buccaneers scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in regulation, Todd Bowles decided to kick an extra point and play for overtime.

Some fans would have preferred that Bowles go for a two-point conversion that could have given Tamp Bay a lead in the waning seconds of the game. However, Bowles does not believe that would have been the right approach.

“We went for one,” Bowles said per ESPN's Jenna Laine. “We took our shots. We had our chances all game. We just lost the game. It didn't come down to that.”

Bowles added that he only gave a two-point try “very minor” consideration, per Greg Auman of FOX Sports. He felt that the wet field conditions made it smarter to play for overtime.

“It's tough. You don't take anything from it but a loss,” Bowles said. “And we can't get used to losing, and that's the biggest thing. We're not going to get used to losing. We had some good plays. We took our swings. They connected more than we did. We fought, but it wasn't good enough, so we got to get ready next week for another one.”

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.