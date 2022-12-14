By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to hang on for dear life atop the NFC South, and they hope is that the can get a starting offensive lineman in Tristan Wirfs back sooner rather than later. While some are optimistic that Wirfs could make a quick return from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 12, head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t seem to agree with those feelings.

Wirfs suffered a gruesome looking injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, but ended up lucking out and only suffering a high ankle sprain. Wirfs has missed Tampa’s last two games, and while he has begun working his way back onto the field, Bowles didn’t sound like he was expecting Wirfs to suit up for the Buccaneers in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Via Jenna Laine:

“Despite Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs doing some work today, coach Todd Bowles said he doesn’t believe Wirfs will be in play Sunday against the Bengals with his high ankle sprain.”

This is a pretty rough update for the Bucs, as they are going to need all the help they can get to beat a Bengals team that is on fire right now in Week 15. Tampa’s offensive line has been in rough shape all season long, which is a big reason why their offense has struggled so much this season.

Wirfs should be able to return in the near future, but it doesn’t look very likely that time will be Week 15. The Buccaneers offense will have a big challenge ahead of them again without Wirfs, and they will need to figure something out on offense if they want to maintain their slim lead in the NFC South throughout the remainder of the season.