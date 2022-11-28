Published November 28, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers not only lost in overtime to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday but star OL Tristan Wirfs also suffered a scary injury that resulted in him being carted off the field. However, it appears Wirfs and the Bucs have dodged a bullet.

Per Ian Rapoport, Wirfs’ knee is intact and he’s just dealing with an ankle injury. The timetable for return looks to be around a month.

“Source: Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury. The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman.”

It was a freak play and the commentators even said they wouldn’t show the replay because it looked so gruesome. Wirfs stayed down on the field for a few minutes before a couple of teammates helped him get onto the cart. The tackle gave a thumbs-up to the crowd while exiting. X-rays after the game came back negative.

While 3-4 weeks isn’t awful, it’s still a brutal blow to the Buccaneers offensive line in front of quarterback Tom Brady. TB12 himself expressed how devastating of a loss this is for Tampa:

“It’s awful,” Brady said. “It’s awful for us. It’s awful for him. He is a great player for us. The other guys in will have to do a good job, but it’s hard to replace him.”

The All-Pro is an imposing figure up front and has made a name for himself within the last three years for the Buccaneers. But, he should be able to return before the regular season is done.