How worried is Todd Bowles about the cold weather in the Lions' domed stadium? Not much.

Cold weather has played a big part in these NFL Playoffs, with freezing temperatures and even snow affecting the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game and the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup. But when a reporter asked Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles if he was worried about the cold when his team takes on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the coach gave the perfect answer.

“Looking forward to Detroit, the weather has been a factor in some of the playoff games, even for the most prepared teams. Today it’s 13 [degrees] in Detroit,” a reporter asked Bowles. “Any special plans to acclimate the team to not only endure but perform in those kind of frigid temperatures should you face them in Detroit?”

“You know we play indoors, right? They have a dome,” Bowles responded, confused at the question. “I don’t — Um, no. Nothing planned. We’re indoors, and we only have to be outside for 20 seconds, getting off the bus, going under the thing, so we’ll be OK.”

A reporter asked Todd Bowles if the Bucs were prepared to play in the frigid Detroit weather. “You do know we play indoors, right?” pic.twitter.com/Z6vksXrGXW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 17, 2024

The Lions have played in the domed Ford Field since 2002, and before that, they called the Silver Dome homes from 1975 on. They haven’t played outdoors since Tigers Field was their home stadium from 1938-74.

Suffice it to say, the weather in Ford Field on Sunday at 1 pm ET when the Buccaneers and Lions face off in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. And while Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers go into the game as -6.5-point underdogs, one thing we know for sure is that the cold weather will not be why they win or lose.